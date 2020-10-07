Elmira Notre Dame supports D’Aloisio in ALS battle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s never easy replacing a legend.

This football season, slated for this Spring in Section IV, is what Elmira Notre Dame must do. Longtime coach, Mike D’Aloisio, retired after nearly 50 years in the game for the Crusaders officially last month. Last week, D’Aloisio revealed he’s battling ALS disease, an illness that has no medical cure and takes away muscle function over time.

Friend and colleague, Mike Johnston, was scheduled to replace D’Aloisio as the head coach of the Crusaders 8-man football team this past Fall. With the virus moving football to 2021, Johnston will have a big decision to make. Johnston traditionally has spent that season with family and the school may be looking for another new coach, entirely.

When asked about the upcoming coaching decision, Johnston tells 18 Sports that he and the school’s main focus is to surround D’Aloisio with support and love. Johnston is the Interim Athletic Director at Elmira Notre Dame. In the coming days, Elmira Notre Dame will likely make the next coaching move concrete, but we join the Crusader community in supporting D’Aloisio in his fight.

Hear Johnston discuss the emotion related to their support for the legendary Coach D.