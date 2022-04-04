SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Owen Stewart was dealing his best stuff on Monday night.

The George Mason University bound pitcher threw a no-hitter in Elmira Notre Dame’s 3-0 win over visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. Stewart was stellar on the mound and overpowered the Panthers at the plate. Owen went the distance striking out a staggering 20 batter for the Crusaders and only surrendered three walks all game.

On offense, Owen helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 while scoring two runs for Elmira Notre Dame. The Crusaders scored one run in the first and another in the second inning to jump out to an early edge over S-VE.

Logan Meisner drove in a run while Tyler Richards secured a double for the Crusaders (3-1). Elmira Notre Dame will next be in action on the road at S-VE/Candor at Tuesday at 4:30 pm.