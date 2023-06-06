ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers shutout Newark to begin a two game series.

Elmira beat Newark in the first game of a home and home series, on Tuesday. The Pioneers bats were hot at home, scoring all 8 of their runs in 4 innings. The Pios effort was led by a 1 for 2 night at the plate from Nick Bisaccia, scoring 2 RBIs and 1 run. Five Pioneers recorded at least 1 RBI on the night.

On the mound Elmira put together a shutout performance between 3 of their pitchers, holding Newark to just 4 hits. Devin Murray went 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. Murray was relived by Christian Zilli, who tossed 2 no-hit innings with 3 strikeouts. Sayre grad Nic Ficarro closed out the game for the Pios, allowing just 1 hit and holding the Pilots scoreless.

Elmira moves to (2-2) on the on the season and will look for another win in Newark tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.