ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer Dunn Field will be rocking.

On Wednesday, the Elmira Pioneers held their annual season kickoff press event at the Clarion Inn on Water Street. The team announced its promotional schedule along with some major roster news with plenty of local flair. Elmira’s first game of the season is Friday, June 3 at 7 pm against Batavia with fireworks to follow at Dunn Field.

Owned by CAN-USA’s Robbie and Nellie Nichols, the Elmira Pioneers are ready showcase local players who area ready to excel on the field. Below, a full list of a local talent who will be on the team for the Pioneers this summer.

Also of major note, Elmira City Manager Michael Collins announced that the city would allocate $450,000 for renovations and upkeep for Dunn Field. The money used to finance the effort will be used from the $14 million dollar ARP grant the government awarded to Elmira amid COVID relief last year.

For 2022 ticket information, call the Elmira Pioneers box office at Dunn Field (607)-734-2690.



Bradyn Colleta – Niagara County Community College, Addison HS

Brody Bartenstein – Washington and Jefferson College, Corning HS

Erik Charnetski – St. John Fisher College, Elmira ND HS

Frank Wayman – UMASS-Lowell, Horseheads HS

Gil Merod – Ithaca College, Ithaca HS

Jonathan Haines – Washington & Jefferson College, Arkport HS

Kendall Hunter – Houghton College, Troy HS

Mason Smith – Wells College, Corning HS

Max Odum – Wells College, Lowman NY Elmira HS

Nic Ficarro – Mansfield University, Sayre HS

Owen Hoyt – University of Massachusetts-Lowell, Endicott HS

Owen Stewart – George Mason University, Elmira ND HS

Xander Burch – Combine Academy, Thomas A. Edison HS

Zachary Odum – Wells College, Elmira HS

