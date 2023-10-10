ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a year to remember for the Elmira Pioneers.

On the diamond, Elmira earned some well-deserved hardware this past summer. As an honor to their 2023 PGCBL Western Division Championship, the Pioneers received official title rings. The rings were a generous gift courtesy of Blaze Brockway Contracting.

Elmira made it all the way to the overall PGCBL Championship series before falling to Amsterdam in the finals two games to none. Manager Andy Drum, an Elmira native, will return next year for the Pioneers to once again lead the charge at Dunn Field.

Drum signed a two-year extension in August capping off one of the most memorable seasons in Elmira baseball history.

(PHOTO: Courtesy Elmira Pioneers)