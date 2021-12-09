Elmira Pioneers to help those in need on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Christmas Eve tradition will continue for CAN-USA.

The Elmira Pioneers, members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) and owned by CAN-USA, will provide a special event for those in need on Christmas Eve. From Noon until 2 pm at the Family Fitness Center in Elmira (former YMCA building), the Pioneers franchise will be helping the less fortunate.

Free blankets, coats, hats, gloves, health care products, meals and beverages will be handed out. Last year, the Elmira Enforcers held this special event at First Arena on Christmas Eve. Since the Enforcers are not playing this season, CAN-USA opted to continue this event with their baseball franchise.

Full flyer of the event is shared below. The Elmira Pioneers are the city’s oldest sports franchise which has had sustained success for decades. Baseball Hall of Famers such as Wade Boggs, Earl Weaver, Jim Palmer and more spent time at Dunn Field in Elmira.