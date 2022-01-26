Elmira Pioneers to open season at Dunn Field June 3rd

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball season will be here before you know it.

The Elmira Pioneers, members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), have their season-opening game for 2022. Elmira will begin the year against the Batavia Muckdogs on Friday June 3 at 7 pm at Historic Dunn Field. Elmira will then travel to take on Batavia the following night.

The PGCBL released the summer schedule for the season on Wednesday night. According to PGCBL.com, the league’s sixteen teams will play a 48-game regular season schedule with the playoff format announced at a later date. Also new to the league for the season is division crossover doubleheaders.

The East division will include the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Albany Dutchmen, Amsterdam Mohawks, Glens Falls Dragons, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, Oneonta Outlaws, Saugerties Stallions, and Watertown Rapids. The West includes the Auburn DoubleDays, Batavia Muckdogs, Elmira Pioneers, Geneva Red Wings, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Newark Pilots, Niagara Power, and Utica Blue Sox.