ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers earned their first big win of the season.

After starting the season off with five losses, the Pioneers surged past Oneonta Thursday night 2-1. Elmira’s Cooper Smith scored an unearned run to complete the comeback win in the top of the 9th inning for the Pioneers (1-5). Troy grad Hunter Kendall pitched five innings on the mound for the Pioneers and had a no decision. Kendall had three strikeouts and surrendered just two hits on the night.

Oneonta took an early 1-0 lead on an unearned run after Carter Dorighi’s hit to center. The Pioneers came right back to tie it in the top of the second inning after Max Mandler scored an unearned run for Elmira.

Mandler and Luke Berube had the lone hits on the night for the Pioneers. Elmira returns home Friday night at 7 pm when the team welcomes the Newark Pilots.