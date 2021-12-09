Elmira soccer players advance to NCAA Championship for Saint Rose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira area women’s soccer players will compete on the ultimate stage.

It’s a dream come true for Elmira Express graduates and sisters Alexus and Caylee Boorse, along with Elmira Notre Dame alum Taylor Gray as members of the College of Saint Rose women’s soccer team. Saint Rose outlasted Dallas Baptist, 2-1, Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs in the national semis of the NCAA D-II Tournament.

The Golden Knights (18-1-4) will next play the defending NCAA D-II Champions Grand Valley State (23-1-2) Saturday at 2 pm in Colorado Springs at Weidner Stadium.

Ryleigh Hopeck scored the first goal of the game for Saint Rose in the first half giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. Saint Rose then scored their final and decisive goal in the second half courtesy of Kaelyn Britt. The Golden Knights did surrender a goal at the 73-minute mark of the game but held off Dallas Baptist for the win.

Both Boorse sisters are sophomores on the team, Caylee played 13 minutes in the win Thursday. Gray is a junior goalie for the Golden Knights.

Saint Rose will be on a quest to win its first National Championship since 2011-10 years later, they will face the same opponent in the same game, Grand Valley State.

(Video – NCAA.com)