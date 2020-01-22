Elmira sports legend Al Mallette passes away

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- If he was a headline it would read, Elmira sports legend.

Al Mallette, a longtime sports editor of the Elmira Star-Gazette, died peacefully early this morning in comfort care with family by his side. Mallette enjoyed his final years living in Horseheads at Bethany Village. He was 96.

Mallette redefined local sports coverage and earned several important accolades in the profession on the local, state, and regional level. In 1947, he began his career covering sports with the Elmira Star-Gazette and then became sports editor in 1955 covering the Elmira Pioneers during the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox affiliation days, local high school sports, and several other notable events of the time.

It was a job the Mallette was passionate about for 55 years of his life. No one reporter in the history of Elmira sports covered the region more in-depth and detailed than Mallette.

Al also wrote two memorable sports books on the Twin Tiers which captured the essence of his comprehensive coverage. “100 Years of Glory” and a book of local sports photos titled “The Best of the 20th Century” both in the late 1990’s.

Perhaps Mallette’s best well-known claim in sports media was his relationship with the late-great, Ernie Davis, the first African-American to ever win college football’s Heisman Trophy at Syracuse in 1961.

Mallette covered Davis throughout his remarkable sports run at Elmira Free Academy and coined Davis’s nickname “The Elmira Express.” Mallette’s likeness even made an appearance in the acclaimed movie, “The Express” in 2008.

In a career than many can only dream of, Mallette made an ever-lasting impact on the Twin Tiers scene. Mallette is in four different Halls of Fame, likely a first for any local sports media pioneer.

In 2017, Mallette was the first-ever recipient of the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Lifetime Achievement Award from WETM-TV. An honor bestowed on a sports figure for their outstanding contributions in local sports and beyond.

A visionary, a believer, a man who captured the spirit of Elmira with every word he wrote. We send the entire Mallette family and loved ones our deepest sympathies and respect.

Watch 18 Sports at 6 tonight as we pay tribute to Elmira’s greatest sports writer of all-time, Al Mallette.