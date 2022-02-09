Elmira stuns unbeaten Corning basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira saved the best for last.

The Express shocked the unbeaten Corning Hawks at home 47-32 Wednesday night in front of packed crowd at Elmira High School in the regular season finale. It was the first setback of the season for Corning (12-1) who came in ranked 13th in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll in Class AA.

Mike Middaugh had a game-high 13 for Elmira and Seth Myles added 12 for The Express who also clinched a spot in the Section IV playoffs.

Aidan Chamberlin and Isaiah Henderson scored nine points each for the Hawks. Elmira (6-8) utilized a pressure defense that held Corning to just 16 points in the first half. The Express shutdown Corning from beyond the arc as the Hawks made just one three pointer the entire game.

Elmira also held two of Corning’s top scoring threats in check with Jackson Casey and Nesu Maphosa scoring two points each. The Express avenged an early-season loss to Corning from back on January 12, 53-49.

Next up for Elmira is the Section IV Class AA playoffs with the brackets to be released in the coming days. Corning, the STAC West Champions, will host Windsor in the STAC semis Tuesday night at 7 pm.