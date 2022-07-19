ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new day is dawning for First Arena in Elmira.

Not only will the Elmira Mammoth begin play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) this upcoming fall, a new team is coming in a brand new lacrosse league. Last month, The Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) revealed that they would be bringing a new type of indoor game that puts fans first in the region. Tuesday, a total of eight cities were revealed to start play this upcoming year with First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, serving as league commissioner.

Elmira will be one of the eight inaugural cities in the league looking to start off the sport the right way. Fans will even have the opportunity to name each specific team by submitting their potential ideas to PBLA.com.

Below, all of the cities that will be a part of the PBLA kicking off its first-ever season.

● Binghamton, New York

● Charlotte, North Carolina

● Elmira, New York

● Hampton Roads (Virginia)

● New England (Manchester, Springfield)

● Syracuse, New York

● Trenton, New Jersey

According to the league, The PBLA is changing the game both on and off the field to create the most exciting fan experience in all of professional lacrosse. Join us for our Fandemonium pre-game block parties and stay for the hardest-hitting, fastest-pace action lacrosse fans have ever seen.

