Elmira tops Horseheads on senior night & local scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from Thursday night on WETM-TV.

The Elmira boys outlasted Horseheads on the Blue Raiders’ senior night, 58-42. Elmira’s Cameron Rhode scored 24 points to lead Elmira while Horseheads got 11 points from Andrew McClaughlin.

Plus, Waverly girls basketball avenged their only loss of the season just a day after losing to Newark Valley. The Wolverines got 24 points from Sidney Tomasso in their 61-53 win over the Cardinals. And, on the scoreboard Corning received a 25 points effort from Alyssa Dobson in the Hawks’ 48-29 win over Edison.

Highlights and more from Thursday night on WETM-TV Sports.

