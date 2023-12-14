ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Elmira’s Mariah Matias.

The freshman forward scored 21 points and added 14 rebounds for a double double in a 45-41 win at Maine-Endwell Wednesday night. Ellie Clearwater added 11 points for the Express. Laila Burchard also had six points adding to the scoring punch for Elmira.

Kaylee Hurba paced the attack for the Spartans with 17 points for Maine-Endwell. Below, a full scoreboard from action around the Twin Tiers from Wednesday night.

High School Girls Basketball

Elmira 45, Maine-Endwell 41

U-E 50, Horseheads 37

O-M 60, Tioga 37

High School Boys Basketball

Athens 70, NP/Liberty 59

Troy 74, Sayre 32

Canton 52, Towanda 48

NE Bradford 54, Wellsboro 46

High School Wrestling

Elmira 42, Corning 20

Horseheads 55, Ithaca 15