ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys lacrosse team came to play Wednesday night.

The Express ended the unbeaten streak for the Crusaders 13-5 and got plenty of big time effort in Southport. Elmira’s Hunter Cartwright scored a game-high five goals for the Express. Teammate Ryan Stukey had four goals and four assists and Kaiden Green added three goals and an assist for Elmira (3-4).

Express goalie Sam Buseck came up big in the cage. Buseck recorded 16 saves on the night for Elmira. Notre Dame’s Kellan Murphy had two goals for the Crusaders (5-1).

In Horseheads, Blue Raider Landen Snyder continued his scoring streak. Snyder scored a staggering eight goals and three assists in Horseheads 26-3 win over Union-Endicott. Landen now has 21 goals in his last three games and is currently up for 18 Sports Athlete of The Week. Vote on mytwintiers.com/sports and check out the full scoreboard from Wednesday below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 13, Elmira Notre Dame 5

Horseheads 26, U-E 3

Corning 17, Binghamton 1

High School Baseball

Horseheads 13, Greenbrier Christian (VA) 10

South Range 12, Elmira Notre Dame 1

Lower Merion (Pa.) 12, Elmira 2

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 11, Chesterfield (SC) 1

Corning 14, Ft. Leboeuf 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC) 6, Horseheads 2



