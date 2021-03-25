Elmira vs. Horsehead football highlights week two of spring season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s already the second week of a very unique football season.

Spring football marches on in Section IV and V in the Twin Tiers after student-athletes, coaches, and communities lost out on the fall season due to the virus. Nonetheless, area teams are geared up for the second week of the season already in the Twin Tiers.

This week’s slate includes the always compelling matchup between the Elmira Express (1-0) and Horseheads Blue Raiders (0-1). Elmira is coming off a blowout win over Owego, while Horseheads looks to even out their overall record after a tough loss to Corning. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 PM at Ernie Davis Academy on Saturday.

Of major note, since the merger of Elmira Southside and Elmira Free Academy athletic programs in 2011, Horseheads has yet to defeat the Express. In the last decade, many games were decided by close margins, but the Express has simply found a way to outlast the Blue Raiders. Elmira head coach Jimmy McCauley and Horseheads head coach Kevin Hillman discuss just have the opportunity to hit the field again after a long offseason.

On Friday night, Elmira Notre Dame (0-1) plays host to Edison (0-1) and Hornell (1-0) and Haverling (1-0) have home games in Section V.

Check out the full schedule for this weekend below for week two games in the Twin Tiers.