Elmira wins Babe Ruth Championship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira was a hitting machine on Wednesday night.

On a perfect night for baseball in Horseheads at Mill Street Field, Elmira Babe Ruth cruised to a 14-1 win over WJ Farmers Insurance for the 2020 title. Wednesday’s game was the conclusion of a successful season in Horseheads Babe Ruth, which was a pioneering league that pushed forward to safely play amid the virus.

Horseheads Babe Ruth President, Terry Condon, told 18 Sports that the fan turnout was the best of the year. A year and a summer in the area which needed some baseball normalcy. The Horseheads league (ages 13-16) allowed area teams from different leagues to participate in games this summer in an effort for more playing time.

Leading the way for Elmira was Keagan Ector, who had a double and three RBI. Blake Martino was the winning pitcher for Elmira, who dumped coach, Joe Tarby, with water celebrating the championship win.

Congratulations to Elmira and all of the area teams who played this summer. Check out the highlights and reaction from Elmira’s title win.