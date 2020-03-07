Elmira wins fourth straight title, Horseheads boys fall in OT

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School packed the house.

Not for one, but for two major Section IV Class AA title games on Friday night. In the opener, Elmira girls basketball rolled past Horseheads 70-50 securing its fourth consecutive crown. The Express stormed out of the gate and never looked back, beating the Blue Raiders for a third time this season.

Senior guard Kiara Fisher paced the attack for the Express in her final home game, scoring 18 points on the night. While fellow seniors, Zaria Demember-Shazer and Morgan Gentile put up 17 points each for Elmira (20-1), who’s ranked 5th in the state in the latest Class AA rankings. Horseheads (15-6), ranked 15th in the state, had 13 points from their seniors, Jillian Casey and Avery Snyder.

Next up for the Express will be the state regional round after a bye in the tournament. Elmira will play on Sunday, March 15 at Binghamton’s Veterans Memorial Arena at 1 pm versus an opponent to be determined from either Section 1 or 9.

In the nightcap, the Horseheads boys took Binghamton to overtime and nearly pulled off the upset of the year, but fell to the athletic Patriots, 84-82. It was the second overtime contest for the Blue Raiders in four days after they beat Ithaca on the road on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders finish their season at (10-12).

Full highlights and reaction from Friday night’s action on 18 Sports.