Elmira wrestling pins Vestal in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first match can be the hardest match.

But not for the Elmira Express who surged past visiting Vestal at home Thursday night. The Express (1-0) topped the Golden Bears 40-27 in their season opener. Behind four total pins on the night, Elmira’s upstart lineup got the job done in the first dual meet with full attendance in their home gym in two seasons.

Elmira’s JT Guyette got the pinning parade started at 126 pounds with a first period pin over Mike Sacco in one minute and thirty seconds. Drew Arnold followed that match with a pin of his own at 132, beating Vestal’s Ryan Fimbres at the two minute and thirty second mark.

The Express also picked up forfeit wins from Sam Marshal as 102 pounds, Liam Ogden at 110 and Max Collins at 118 pounds.

Vestal, who’s coached by all-time great Chris Musser, begins his first season as head coach for the Golden Bears. Musser, who competed at Brown University in college, took over for longtime Vestal coach Tony Policare this season. Full box score below from Thursday’s Section IV match.

Elmira 40, Vestal 27

102: Sam Marshal (ELHS) over (VSH) (For.)

110: Liam Ogden (ELHS) over (VSH) (For.)

118: Max Collins (ELHS) over (VSH) (For.)

126: Jonathan Guyette (ELHS) over Michael Sacco (VSH) (Fall 1:30)

132: Drew Arnold (ELHS) over Ryan Fimbres (VSH) (Fall 2:30)

138: Conner Osman (VSH) over Blake Force (ELHS) (Fall 2:30)

145: Braden McMahon (VSH) over Amar Mahmood (ELHS) (Fall 0:30)

152: Tristan Rosas (VSH) over Casen Cry (ELHS) (Fall 0:25)

160: Alex Kaminsky (VSH) over Mathew Brown (ELHS) (Dec 1-0)

172: Noah Kintner (VSH) over Sam Brenen-Buseck (ELHS) (Dec 3-0)

189: Tyler Keefe (ELHS) over Santiago Perez (VSH) (MD 11-3)

215: Ean Conti (VSH) over CJ Brink (ELHS) (Dec 3-1)

285: Alex Mckerrow (ELHS) over Donovan Donlin (VSH) (Fall 0:24)