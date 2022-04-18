ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College’s Ally Barr has earned a top honor in college softball.

Barr, a grad student pitcher for the Soaring Eagles, has been tabbed at the Empire 8 co-Pitcher of The Week for Elmira College. The Pine City native was dominant in three games this past week for EC.

Barr threw 15.2 innings of work over three games where she allowed just a pair of earned runs for a weekly ERA of 0.92. Barr had seven strikeouts while allowing just one walk for Elmira (7-10).

On the season, Barr is (3-3) with a 2.65 ERA. Barr and Elmira College (7-10, 2-5 E8) play a doubleheader at Lycoming College Tuesday starting at 1 pm.

PHOTO: Elmira College Athletics