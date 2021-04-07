Elmira’s Bailey Krawczyk reflects on title win for EC hockey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week to remember for Elmira College hockey.

Both the men’s and women’s programs captured the UCHC Championship in their final year in the conference before moving to the New England Hockey Conference next season. For one Elmira native, it was a dream realized in his freshman season.

Bailey Krawczyk, a freshman forward on the Elmira men’s program, has earned the nickname “Big Goal Bailey” after his performance on the ice. And, rightfully so. Bailey scored the game-winning goal in the team’s triple-overtime upset over top-seeded Utica on Friday night. Then just two days later, Krawczyk scored twice in the teams UCHC Championship win over Stevenson in Maryland.

On Wednesday, Krawczyk spoke with 18 Sports on the unforgettable week that was not just for himself, but for the entire Elmira College hockey community. It’s a week that Bailey and his family will cherish, especially after making history. What’s even greater, Bailey grew up admiring and loving the EC program as a kid at The Domes.

Hear Krawczyk’s words on the success of the team amid such a challenging year.