Elmira’s Cartwright scores second straight hat trick for Alfred lacrosse

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Drew Cartwright is firing into the cage.

The Elmira High School graduate scored his second consecutive hat trick on Thursday in a 14-6 win over Penn College for Alfred University men’s lacrosse. Cartwright also scored three goals in a 20-6 win over New England College just four days earlier.

The junior attacker now has seven goals and five assists this season. Cartwright is tied for the team lead in goals with seven and is third in points with 12.

Alfred is a perfect (3-0) to start the year and will play a home game Tuesday night at 7 pm vs. Lycoming College.

Alfred also had fellow Elmira grad Quinn Sullivan, a freshman, at goalie as well as several other local talents on the team. Alfred plays on NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse.

(Photo: Alfred University Athletics)