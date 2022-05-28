ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local umpire continues to shine in major college softball.

Elmira’s Dan Rogers was behind the plate for Friday’s University of Florida vs. Virginia Tech Super Regional game in Blacksburg. The game aired on ESPN2 and Florida was victorious 2-0 in the first game.

Virginia Tech bounced back to win Saturday 7-2 forcing a decisively game three on Sunday in the NCAA D-I Tournament.

Rogers, a 2008 graduate of Elmira Free Academy, got his start umpiring games locally for over 10 years before getting the chance to appear on national television in 2018.

Dan also has had the opportunity to be evaluated and offered spots in the ACC, Big 10 and SEC rosters to umpire games. Rogers is a fireman for the City of Elmira.

18 Sports will continue to follow Rogers’ progress in the college game as it develops.