Elmira’s Dennard earns All-State in basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A senior year capped off in style.

Elmira Express standout, Devin Dennard, can add another accomplishment to his already strong list. On Thursday, Dennard earned the title of being an All-State selection by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Dennard earned a 12th team selection in Class AA, the largest class in the state.

Dennard poured in 21 points per game, had 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest to go along with all conference honors this past season. Devin, a smooth guard for the Express, was the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) Player of The Year to go along with Kiwanis Male Winter Athlete of The Year.

A student with high honors in the classroom, Dennard will play basketball next season for Corning Community College (CCC) next year. 18 Sports congratulates Dennard on earning the prestigious title of an All-State selection.