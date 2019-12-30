Elmira’s Dennard earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a big time week for Elmira’s Devin Dennard.

The Express standout basketball player scored 28 points to help propel Elmira to a big win over Corning last week. That effort has earned Dennard the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Each week, you can vote for the area’s best standout student-athletes who make the list based on nominations, big games, and standout performances.

Congratulations to Dennard and the Elmira basketball program for this week’s top honor. The Express also finished out the Josh Palmer Classic with a 7th place finish in their division.