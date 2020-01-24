Elmira’s Dennard has career night at U-E

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Elmira standout basketball player, Devin Dennard.

The senior guard/forward put on a scoring clinic, setting a new career-high with 40 points in Elmira’s 79-53 win over the Tigers Thursday night. Dennard paced the attack all night and has now scored 30 or more points in three games this season for the Express.

It was the first win in 2020 for Elmira (5-8) who were able to end a three-game losing streak.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Elmira 79, U-E 53

Whitney Point 54, Waverly 44

Athens 72, NP/Mansfield 52