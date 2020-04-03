Elmira’s Dimon commits to Elmira College hockey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A hometown product is going to play close to home.

Dan Dimon, a rising hockey player from Elmira, has officially committed to play at Elmira College next year. Dimon joins fellow friend and hockey player, Bailey Krawcyzk, as another local player from Elmira joining the Soaring Eagles.

Dimon played for the Elmira Junior Jackals youth club earlier in his career before playing developmental hockey in Syracuse and then prep school at Millbrook. The defenseman is looking to elevate his game at The Domes starting next season under head coach, Aaron Saul, at Elmira.

In the last two seasons, Dimon suited up in the NAHL for the New Jersey Junior Titans. This past year, Dimon played in 49 games and recorded 11 assists and two goals.

Dimon will be a well-received addition, along with Krawcyzk, at Elmira. The Soaring Eagles finished their year (17-8-1) and dropped their season finale to Nazareth, 5-2, in the UCHC Quarterfinals.