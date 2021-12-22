Elmira’s Gush coaching in college football bowl game Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coaching great will be on the national stage Thursday.

Jim Gush, a defensive assistant coach and linebackers coach at North Texas, will be coaching the Mean Green in the first-ever Frisco Football Classic Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on ESPN Thursday against Miami of Ohio at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Gush and North Texas (6-6) is looking to win the program’s 13th postseason bowl and first since 2013. North Texas has a (3-9) record all-time in bowl games.

Miami (OH) also possesses a record of (6-6) on the season. North Texas won their final five games of the season to become bowl eligible, including an upset of nationally-ranked and previously unbeaten Texas San Antonio.

A 1981 graduate of Bucknell University, Gush graduated from Elmira Southside High School in 1977. His college football coaching career began in 1983 at SUNY Albany and has been at several big coaching stops over the course of his career including Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and more.