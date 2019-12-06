Breaking News
Two people facing nearly 80 child sex abuse charges in Chemung County

Elmira’s Jeff Mathers to work for Seattle Mariners

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout continues to shine in the sport.

Jeff Mathers, a 2010 EFA graduate, has been working his way up the ladder in professional baseball as a strength and conditioning coach. Last year, Mathers made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers as a strength coach after years of working in the farm system.

Now, Jeff will be heading out west for a new opportunity. Mathers has accepted a job as the assistant minor league strength and conditioning coach and director of rehabilitation for the Seattle Mariners.

18 Sports texted with Mathers on Thursday and Jeff is thrilled about the opportunity. The new job will even potentially connect Mathers with recent Mariners draft pick, Mikey Limoncelli, of Horseheads. Limoncelli will be recovering from Tommy John surgery this season.

Last year, with the help of Elmira Mayor, Dan Mandell, Elmira and WETM-TV proclaimed October 11, 2018, as Jeff Mathers Day for his accomplishments in the game.

Mathers graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 2010 and after a stint at D-I Manhattan College to play baseball, Jeff finished his collegiate career at Ithaca College.

Following his time with the Bombers, Mathers embarked on a strength and conditioning coaching run in the Tigers minor league system, including time in Triple-A Toledo for the Mud Hens this past year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now