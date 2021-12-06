Elmira’s Jim Gush coaching in postseason bowl game at North Texas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coach with Elmira ties will be competing in a college football bowl game.

Jim Gush, an Elmira native, is a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the University of North Texas. The Mean Green will play Miami of Ohio on December 23 at 2:30 pm central on ESPN in a first-ever game. North Texas (6-6) is looking to win the inaugural Friso Football Classic in Frisco, Texas in the program’s 13th postseason bowl. North Texas has a (3-9) record in bowl games.

Miami (OH) also possesses a record of (6-6) on the season. North Texas won their final five games of the season to become bowl eligible, including an upset of nationally-ranked Texas San Antonio.

Gush started his coaching career in 1983 as a defensive backs coach at SUNY Albany. Since then, his career has spanned over three decades with stops at Iowa State, SMU, Baylor and McNeese State.

