Elmira’s Jim Gush, North Texas football falls in bowl game

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday was not North Texas football’s day.

The Mean Green dropped a tough 27-14 loss to Miami of Ohio in the Frisco Football Classic Bowl in Texas. Elmira native Jim Gush is an assistant coach and linebackers coach for the Mean Green. North Texas (6-7) finishes the season with a losing mark in the program’s 13th postseason bowl and first since 2013. North Texas has a (3-10) record all-time in bowl games.

Miami of Ohio finishes with a (7-6) record this season. North Texas had a 14-10 lead in the second quarter after a two-yard touchdown run by Austin Aune. But, that’s the last lead North Texas would salvage as the RedHawks scored 17 unanswered points behind two touchdown passed from quarterback Brett Gabbert.

A 1981 graduate of Bucknell University, Gush graduated from Elmira Southside High School in 1977. His college football coaching career began in 1983 at SUNY Albany and has been at several big coaching stops over the course of his career including Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and more.