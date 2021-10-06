Elmira’s Johnny Beecher out for season opener at Michigan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time to hit the ice again for one of the top athletes from Elmira.

Johnny Beecher, a first-round NHL Draft selection by the Boston Bruins in 2019, will look to compete in his junior season at forward for the University of Michigan. Last year, Beecher’s season came to an abrupt close after battling an upper-body injury, according to Michigan athletics. This year, Beecher is primed to get back to prominence after scoring four goals and securing four assists in just 16 games.

Michigan will have their chance starting this weekend when the regular season begins. But, according to Michigan head coach, Mel Pearson, Beecher will be out for up to four more weeks for a different upper-body injury.

Beecher, a member of the United States World Junior Team, was a member of the Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team in 2020 after playing in 31 games and had 16 points (9 goals and 7 assists).

18 Sports will continue to follow the progress of Beecher as he works to get back on the ice as soon as possible for the Wolverines.