Elmira’s Kiara Fisher commits to Marist College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The wait is over for one of the most decorated basketball players in the Twin Tiers.

Elmira’s Kiara Fisher announced in April that she would seek a transfer from Syracuse University after her freshman season. Now, she made it official Thursday night via Instagram. Fisher’s family confirmed that she will again play with one of her longtime friends and teammates at Marist College for The Red Foxes.

Kiara will play with former Elmira Express team member, Zaria Demember-Shazer. Marist is coming off another MAAC Conference Championship win securing an (18-4) season. The Red Foxes eventually lost in the NCAA Tournament to Louisville in the first round.

Fisher saw valuable playing time for The Orange in her only season in Syracuse.

The 2020 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP, Fisher averaged three points per contest in 78 minutes of play this season for The Orange. Kiara’s best game of the year was an 11-point performance at North Carolina where she connected on three from beyond the arc in Chapel Hill. Fisher then started the next game at Boston College.

Kiara was one of 12 players who entered the transfer portal this season at Syracuse. Fisher will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as a sophomore guard at Marist.