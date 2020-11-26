Elmira’s Kiara Fisher starting strong at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira standout basketball player Kiara Fisher is putting in the work in Orange country.

Fisher, a true freshman guard for the Orange, has been absorbing all aspects of the game in Syracuse for the women’s basketball team. Almost a year to the day, Fisher signed her letter of intent to play for the Orange and now, she’s right in the middle of the preseason practices, workouts, and play as the team prepares for their season opener Sunday at Stony Brook.

The opening tip is set for 2 pm on ESPN Plus, a subscription streaming service channel. 18 Sports spoke with Syracuse head coach, Quentin Hillsman, Wednesday afternoon to get his early observations of Fisher’s progress thus far.

Hillsman, who has one of the top recruiting classes in the country, has taken the program to heights its never been during his tenor, including an NCAA runner-up finish in 2016. Coach Q believes that Fisher is opening many eyes in the preseason and he hopes Kiara will continue to excel on the court while learning their system.

“She’s played well at the point guard,” Hillsman said. “She’s able to come in and push tempo and get up the pressure, and guard the ball.”

Hillsman also notes that it’s Fisher’s ability to adapt that’s been truly paying off.

“She’s been great for us, she’s really starting to grasp what we’re doing,” added Hillsman. “I look forward to her playing, I hope she can continue what she’s doing.”

Fisher, an all-state performer for the Elmira Express in high school, was one of the most highly touted recruits at point guard in the country. Her name is already synonymous with success in Elmira, now it’s the perfect time to create a new chapter of Orange success in her bright future.

Kiara has overcome obstacle after obstacle. From injuries to the loss of her father, Delmar, Kiara’s run is just getting started. Stay with 18 Sports on Fisher’s development for the Orange and in the college game.