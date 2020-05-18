Elmira’s Kyle Lambert completes 26-hour running marathon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a long run but it was worth it.

Over the weekend Kyle Lambert, a STEM teacher at Finn Academy in Elmira, completed a special marathon. Lambert, along with seven more runners in the region, finished a 26-hour marathon in an effort to inspire and motivate the community.

After learning of a canceled marathon in March he was scheduled to compete in, Lambert didn’t want all of his training to go to waste. He participated in this event thanks to an idea that originated by the Southern Tier Running Club. The event saw each runner complete one mile for every hour up to a total of 26-straight hours.

The miles could be completed either in local neighborhoods or even in someone’s home on a treadmill, as long as the miles were documented properly.

For Lambert, he didn’t sleep over the course of the marathon, but he utilized social media and his personal technology to stay engaged and motivated to finish.

18 Sports spoke with Lambert to discuss his passion for running, but most of all, his message to everyone amid these challenging times. Lambert believes that although our lives may be altered for now, that doesn’t mean that you cannot accomplish something great.