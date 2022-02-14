Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

Elmira’s Lauren Miller earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Express basketball standout earns this week’s top honor.

Elmira senior guard Lauren Miller scored a new career-high 20 points and had the go-ahead three point shot in the Express’ win over Corning last week. Numbers like that have earned Miller the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

Miller and the Express will play in the STAC semis on Tuesday night when they welcome Chenango Valley AT 7 PM. The winner will advance to the STAC Championship Friday night at the Horseheads Middle School Field House.

The Elmira girls basketball, now (14-2), is primed to continue their strong season with Miller and a roster chalked full of talent.

