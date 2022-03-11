Elmira’s Mathers promoted in Seattle Mariners system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Jeff Mathers continues to advance in professional baseball.

The 2010 Elmira Free Academy graduate has been promoted to Minor League Performance Coordinator in the Seattle Mariners system. Mathers is based in Peoria, Arizona and has served as one of the top strength coaches.

Since 2019, Mathers was an assistant minor league strength and conditioning coach and director of rehabilitation for the Mariners. In 2018, Mathers made his Major League Baseball debut as a strength coach for the Detroit Tigers.

On October 11, 2018 in conjunction with WETM-TV Sports and the City of Elmira, it was proclaimed Jeff Mathers Day for making his MLB debut.

Mathers was a standout player for EFA and signed to play at D-I Manhattan College before transferring to Ithaca College. Jeff excelled at Ithaca fueling his desire to become successful in his field.

Also of major note, Mathers is working with Horseheads graduate Mike Limoncelli at pitcher. Limoncelli is coming back strong from Tommy John surgery and completed time in high Class A for the Everett AquaSox in the Mariners farm system in 2021.

Limoncelli had 34 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work. 18 Sports will continue to follow both Mathers and Limoncelli with baseball returning soon.