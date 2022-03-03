Elmira’s Max Odum earns Wells College Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira baseball’s Max Odum is making his mark at the next level.

Odum has earned Wells College’s Male Athlete of The Week for the baseball program. Max was selected on his performance last weekend at USMMA.

Max batted .500 while going 4-for-8 from the plate for The Express, which shares the same school name as Elmira High School. Odum had two walks, a stolen base, a double, and an RBI with two total runs over the weekend.

The sophomore infielder and Wells (1-2) welcome SUNY Poly this Saturday for a three-game series. Game one is Saturday at Noon.

Max’s brother, Zack, is also a big time player for Wells as a sophomore outfielder, driving in a run with two hits already this season.

(Photo: Wells College Athletics)

