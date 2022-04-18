ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top basketball players has her college plans set.

Megan Fedor, a senior forward for the Elmira Express girls basketball team, has committed to play hoops at Saint Thomas Aquinas College in New York. The division two college selection for Fedor follows in the footsteps of former Express standout Zaria Thomas to play at the school.

Fedor stepped up and excelled in many aspects of the game for the Express. The All-STAC Conference player put up 13.3 points per game, pulled down 12.4 rebounds per contest to go along with three blocks an outing. Elmira head coach A’Don Allen described Fedor as one of the most dynamic players in Elmira program history.

“We are so proud of Megan,” Allen said. “She has worked so hard to become the best basketball player she can be. She is just scratching the surface of her potential. St. Thomas is getting great basketball player who should have the potential to contribute right away,” added Allen.