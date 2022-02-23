Elmira’s Moffe closing out regular season strong at The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Tyler Moffe is saving the best for last.

Moffe, a graduate student guard for D-I The Citadel men’s basketball team, has led the Bulldogs in scoring the last three games. That list includes an 18-point performance where Moffe attempted a buzzer-beating shot that rimmed out in a 76-74 loss at Samford on Monday.

Despite the miss, Moffe continues to be a scoring leader for the team. Moffe scored 20 points against Wofford last Wednesday, just one point off of his season-high. Then, Moffe put up 20 points again versus East Tennessee State University on Saturday.

Moffe leads the team in assists with 88, and, is currently third in scoring per game at just under 10 points (9.9).

The Citadel (11-16, 5-11 SOCON) is back in action Wednesday night when the team travels to Mercer (15-14, 8-8) . Opening tip is at 7 pm. The Bulldogs close out the regular season Saturday against Furman (19-10, 11-5) at home.

All ten teams in the SOCON Conference make the postseason tournament. The top six in the league receive first round byes, The Citadel is currently in ninth place.