Elmira’s Moffe has solid night in hoops for The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s own Ty Moffe continues to excel in college basketball.

Moffe scored 12 points and had six assists at guard for The Citadel in a big 102-49 win over Carver College. The Citadel (3-1) will now face perhaps its toughest challenge to date, a Monday night game on the road at national power Duke. Tip-off is set for 9 pm this Monday on the ACC Network.

The Blue Devils are currently ranked seventh in the country and sport a record of (4-0). This season will also mark the finale for legendary hall of fame coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Coach K will retire at season’s end after serving as the head coach since 1980. His 1,174 career wins are the most all-time in NCAA D-I history. Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is currently second on the list with 1,085.

Moffe will likely get the chance to start at Duke Monday after starting all four of The Bulldogs’ games thus far. For Moffe, who starred at Elmira High School, this season has come full circle as he continues his final year in college basketball as a grad student. Previously, Moffe spent time with the University at Buffalo, Jamestown CC, and Mansfield University before landing at The Citadel.