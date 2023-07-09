ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s hockey fans have a new team to cheer for.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced that Elmira’s newest team will be called the “River Sharks.” The announcement was made on July 8 with a promo video and a complete rebranding of the Elmira Mammoth Facebook page.

This announcement comes one month after the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) Chairman, Mark Margeson, told 18 Sports in an exclusive interview that a new FPHL team would be coming to First Arena. First Arena’s previous tenant, Elmira Mammoth, was evicted in May. The Elmira Mammoth’s team played at First Arena for less than two years.

The River Sharks are the fourth team to call First Arena home within the past seven years. Elmira’s most recent teams were the Mammoths, the Enforcers, and the Jackals.

