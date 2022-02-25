Elmira’s Sarah Coon leads Virginia softball in hitting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira softball standout continues her hit parade at the collegiate level.

Sarah Coon, a freshman third base and utility player for the Virginia Cavaliers, had a huge day at the plate on Friday in the UNC-Greensboro Tournament. In the first of a two-game set, Coon blasted a double and had an RBI in UVA’s 10-2 win over Towson in five innings. Then, in the nightcap, Coon continued to shine.

Virginia surged past Bucnkell and Coon had one of her best games of the season. Coon had two doubles and an RBI to go along with a perfect 3-for-3 day. At the end of Friday, Coon currently leads the program in hitting with a .345 average and has two home runs and eight RBI.

Virginia and Coon play again on Saturday vs. Towson at 9:30 am followed by a game versus Loyola-Chicago at Noon.