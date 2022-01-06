Elmira’s Ty Moffe scores season-high 19 points for The Citadel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Ty Moffe had a breakout night in college basketball.

The graduate student guard for The Citadel scored a season-high 19 points in the Bulldogs’ 94-90 overtime loss on the road to Western Carolina. Moffe’s previous best single-game scoring mark this season was 14 points versus Presbyterian back in November.

In his college career, Moffe scored a career-high 31 points while playing for Mansfield University in 2019. Moffe transferred to The Citadel after the 2020 season.

Wednesday night’s 19 points was also the most Moffe has scored in a game for The Citadel in his two seasons with the program. Moffe also connected on five three pointers in just 22 minutes of play. The Citadel (6-6, 0-1 SOCON) is next in action Saturday at Chattanooga in a big conference road test.

In all, Moffe has played seven total seasons of college basketball which includes stops at Mansfield University, The University at Buffalo and Jamestown CC. This season, Moffe is putting up 9.2 points per game and leads the team in assists with 50.