Elmira’s Ty Moffe & The Citadel set for big game at Duke

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top basketball standouts has the opportunity of a lifetime.

Elmira’s own Ty Moffe, a grad student guard on The Citadel Bulldogs men’s basketball team, will play at #5 Duke Monday night. Opening tip is set for 9 pm on the ACC Network. Moffe, who’s started every game so far this season at point guard, is putting up 12 points per game on the year.

Duke (5-0) looks to stay unbeaten while The Bulldogs (3-1) hope to pull off the upset at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Citadel already has a big road win over an ACC team, the Bulldogs beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 78-63 in the first game of the season.

Growing up, Duke was a college team that Moffe always looked up to and watched. Monday night, his basketball career comes full circle in playing against that very same team. In doing so, Moffe will be a part of the last season of opponents for hall of fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire at the end of the season.

“I look forward to going to an environment like that (Duke), that’s college basketball,” Moffe said.

“Obviously, it might be a little exciting or emotional when we you get onto the court. But, we’ve been doing this for so long, our guys are well-prepared,” Moffe added.

For Moffe, the journey to this point has been an enduring one. A total of four different college teams (Buffalo, Jamestown CC, Mansfield University, and now The Citadel) have seen Moffe on the court. Tyler has also fought back through injury and setbacks to play in his final collegiate season this year. After his last stint at Mansfield University, Moffe was thrilled to transfer and get the chance to play for the Bulldogs.

And come Monday night, Moffe says The Citadel is in a good spot to shock college basketball.

“We’re going out there expecting to win…it’s another game for us.”