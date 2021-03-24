Emma Crocker returning to Elmira College hockey next season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the nation’s top players in women’s hockey is coming back for one more year.

Emma Crocker, the reigning UCHC Player of The Year, announced to 18 Sports that she will be coming back to play for the Soaring Eagles as a graduate student next year. Crocker recently scored her 100th career point in the program and has been a true leader on and off the ice for the team.

Already this season, Crocker has seven goals and four assists in Elmira’s condensed COVID year. Crocker is thrilled to return and play for the program she truly loves. Not only will Elmira welcome her back with open arms, but hopefully next season fans can see Crocker excel on the ice again in-person.

No fans are permitted for the season as of press time for Elmira College women’s hockey. Elmira concludes its regular season this Friday and Saturday when Chatham University comes to The Domes.