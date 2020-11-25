Empire 8 conference sets tentative winter sports start date

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The conference of Elmira College athletics will see a new start time for winter sports.

On Tuesday, the Empire 8 made an official announcement regarding the new date for winter college athletics in the conference. The president’s council reached a unanimous decision to resume winter sports beginning March 1, 2021. The sports directly impacted are men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and diving, and indoor track & field.

No official word yet on the future of men’s and women’s hockey for the season in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC). Stay with 18 Sports on the future of the winter sports season. Below, you can read an official release from the Empire on the changes to the season.

(COURTESY: Empire 8)

At their November 23 meeting, the Presidents Council of the Empire 8 Conference reached unanimous agreement on their intent to resume conference athletic competition with winter sports. The decision impacts men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving. The safety and well-being of its student-athletes and campus communities remains the primary goal of the Empire 8. As such, these plans are contingent upon federal, state, and local health guidance, and the status of all contests will be subject to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council approved Monday, March 1, as a tentative start of its conference basketball schedule, while the Empire 8 indoor track and field and swimming and diving championship dates have not been finalized. The league continues to support the NCAA Guidelines for the Resocialization of Sport and developed a detailed pandemic protocol handbook. These plans include a rigorous testing strategy, as well as protocols for travel and meals to ensure health and safety of all participants.

Fans can monitor the Empire 8 website, as well as each member institution’s athletics website, for updated schedules throughout the coming weeks as they are finalized.

Empire 8 Presidents Council

Mark Zupan, Alfred University

Chuck Lindsay, Elmira College

Margaret Drugovich, Hartwick College

Shirley Mullen, Houghton College

Amy Storey, Keuka College

Elizabeth Paul, Nazareth College

Christopher Ames, Russell Sage College

Gerard Rooney, St. John Fisher College

Laura Casamento, Utica College