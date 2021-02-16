Empire 8 moving forward with spring sports season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A major regional college athletic conference is moving forward with spring sports.

The Empire 8, the conference for Elmira College, announced on Tuesday that the league will play a full spring sports season. The league will abide and follow local and state health guidelines related to the virus. A full text of the release from the conference can be seen below:

During their February 11th meeting, the Empire 8 Presidents Council unanimously affirmed plans to proceed with spring sports competition. All plans remain contingent upon federal, state and local health guidance and the status of all contests will be subject to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Empire 8 has adopted more robust testing standards than the NCAA guidelines for intermediate and low risk sports in the interest of student-athlete health and safety.

Schedules are being modified and will be posted on the conference and member institutions’ social media and websites shortly.