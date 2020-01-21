Enforcers acquire FPHL’s leading scorer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers pulled off one of their biggest trades in franchise history Monday.

In a major trade, Elmira acquired the FPHL’s leading scorer this season, Ty Gjurich, from Watertown. In exchange, the Enforcers will send five players to the Wolves: forwards Tanner Hildebrandt, Dustin Skinner, Gavin Yates, and Eli Kinsman. Plus, goalie Michael Stiliadis is heading to Watertown in the trade.

The Elmira Enforcers shared a press release for more information on Gjurich below.

Gjurich, a 27-year-old forward from Hatfield, PA, makes his return to Elmira, a city in which he spent four ECHL games with the Jackals. Tyler leads the FPHL in points with 54 and power-play goals with 13.

Tyler has found success everywhere he has played and won back-to-back forward of the year awards the last two seasons in the FPHL. Gjurich was the Captain of the 2017-18 Watertown Wolves who won the Commissioner’s Cup.

Elmira will travel to Watertown Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.