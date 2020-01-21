Enforcers acquire FPHL’s leading scorer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers pulled off one of their biggest trades in franchise history Monday.

In a major trade, Elmira acquired the FPHL’s leading scorer this season, Ty Gjurich, from Watertown. In exchange, the Enforcers will send five players to the Wolves: forwards Tanner Hildebrandt, Dustin Skinner, Gavin Yates, and Eli Kinsman. Plus, goalie Michael Stiliadis is heading to Watertown in the trade.

The Elmira Enforcers shared a press release for more information on Gjurich below.

Gjurich, a 27-year-old forward from Hatfield, PA, makes his return to Elmira, a city in which he spent four ECHL games with the Jackals. Tyler leads the FPHL in points with 54 and power-play goals with 13. 

Tyler has found success everywhere he has played and won back-to-back forward of the year awards the last two seasons in the FPHL. Gjurich was the Captain of the 2017-18 Watertown Wolves who won the Commissioner’s Cup.

Elmira will travel to Watertown Wednesday night at 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now