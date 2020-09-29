Enforcers announce Pro Placement Camp delay

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Enforcers will host their third pro placement camp ahead of their 2020-2021 season, but due to the COVID-19 situation the original planned dates of October 16-18, 2020 have had to be postponed until November 13, 14, and 15.

All camp members who have enrolled are already registered for the new dates.

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us.” Robbie Nichols told media members.

“With the US-Canadian border continuing to be closed and the virus running as rampant as it is we want to make sure that all camp attendees have their best opportunity and environment to join the team here in Elmira and help us chase a Championship.”

The Enforcers and new coach Ray Tremblay will be selecting at least three (3) members to go to Elmira’s main camp and fight for a spot on the roster.